PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – It’s been almost four months that Tomeka Love has been without her son, Kanye Stowers. And as she prepares to celebrate what would’ve been his 18th birthday on August 10, she said she’s no closer to finding out who murdered him.

“I gotta go to his funeral–to his grave site. Four months later almost, nothing. Nothing!” Love cried.

Stowers was shot and killed at a Bloomington house party in April. Months later, his mother still wrestles with the reality that she has no idea who murdered her son.

“I just want the people in Bloomington who was at that party that night to speak and talk and stop telling lies and stop telling stories to the detectives,” Love said. “Because if that was anybody else’s mother’s son laying out there deceased, they would want to answers as well as I do.”

She said, “We want to be able to go to trial and look at the person who did it and ask them why, what and who.”

“The person who pulled the trigger and did that to my child, what do you think they’re saying? What do you think they’re saying right now? They’re getting away. Tomeka Love

Stowers was a Richwoods High School senior that was just days away from graduating. Love said he was considering a career in music.

“Everyday that goes by is another day of grief for me. Even though I’ll never see my son again, even though he’ll never be able to come back to me, at least I can know in my heart I did what any mother would want to do,” she said.

“For all the mothers that’s out there–with all the killings that’s going on here in Peoria and Bloomington and everywhere–I’m pretty sure they feel the same way I feel. And that’s what makes me even stronger to be able to talk. Not for just my son, but for all the mothers that’s out there that’s grieving just like me.” Tomeka Love

When asked, Love would not comment if police have a suspect in her son’s case. But she said Bloomington police are dragging their feet in the investigation.

“It’s like you guys are getting paid to do your job. Homicides–you’re getting paid to do their job, as well as my son. Another dead body down. Every day as we see, it’s calculating. Solve them. Work a little bit harder. Dig a little bit deeper,” stated Love.

But this mother searching for answers said she won’t be silent or stop looking for her son’s killer.

Love said, “I’m not going to let Kanye name go down like that because he was somebody. He is somebody. You know what I mean, and I just want the world to know that.”

WMBD/WYZZ has reached out to the Bloomington Police Department four times to get information about the status of Kanye Stowers’ death investigation. No one from the department has responded to our requests.

If you have any information about who killed Kanye Stowers, you’re asked to call the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888.