PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Mothers of Twins (PMOT) worked hard Friday, March 18, to prepare for their twenty-sixth semiannual consignment sale.

The sale will be held at the Peoria Riverplex Saturday, March 19, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Items will be 50 percent off from noon to 1 p.m. Parents are able to choose from 15,000 items which include toys, cribs, clothing for boys and girls of various ages, and much more.

The organization has been offering support and resources to mothers of multiples since 1957. Samantha Ulrich, a member of PMOT, said the fundraiser offers parents great prices on new or gently used items, as well as a sense of community.

“The first few times I came to the sale I wasn’t even a seller, I was just a shopper,” Ulrich said. “Having all these mothers around here who, ‘oh, oh, this item was really great for me because,’ and it just really…puts you at ease and just helps you feel better about all the unknowns that are coming, and it’s great to have that community.”

This year, PMOT will donate part of its proceeds to The Organization for Understanding the Congenital Heart (TOUCH). Ulrich said it’s an organization that she and other moms of multiples hold close to their hearts.

“One of my twins has a congenital heart issue…and I love that we support philanthropics that some of us are affected by,” Ulrich said.

Ulrich said they are accepting donations for TOUCH at the event and will give around 20 percent of the proceeds from the sale to the organization.



Learn more about The Peoria Mothers of Twins here.