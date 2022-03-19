PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Municipal Band is asking for interested individuals to audition for their 2022 summer season.

According to a press release, the Peoria Municipal Band is looking for Instrumentalists and Vocalists.

Those interested in being a part or full-time instrumentalist must have graduated from high school and possess strong sight-reading skills. The audition consists principally of scales and sight-reading.

Anyone interested in being a vocalist must be a high school graduate, have experience solo singing, perform literature from the classical repertoire as well as that of the opera and musical theater. The audition will consist of two solo songs and the national anthem done from memory.

Anyone who wants to receive an application to audition should contact Conductor David Vroman at dvroman@bradley.edu.