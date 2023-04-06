PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A woman accused of murdering her boyfriend is due back in court.

On Thursday, Judge Kevin Lyons appointed Heaven Kruzan a public defender.

Kruzan had previously been on probation in Mclean County for delivery of a controlled substance charge and in Woodford for failure to appear.

Witnesses said that Kruzan and Lamario Billups were in a basement when they heard screaming and saw the Billups had been stabbed. Billups stood up and said that Kruzan had stabbed him before falling back down. He was later pronounced dead.

She is due back in court on May 25 for discovery and her trial is set for June 5.