Peoria Museum offers outdoor theater

Starting Thursday night, through Oct. 1, the museum will be showing outdoor classics on their Sun Plaza.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Riverfront Museum is making it easier to watch movies at a social distance.

Starting Thursday night, the museum will be offering outdoor showings on their Sun Plaza. Renae Kerrigan, Curator of Science & Planetarium Director at Peoria Riverfront Museum said this will give families who are still a little worried about being confined in an auditorium an opportunity to enjoy some crowd favorites.

“I understand that some families just really aren’t comfortable with indoor movies right now so this is a great option. We are limiting the audience just to 50 so it will be plenty of space for everyone to spread out.”

The showings are every thursday through October 1. The first showing will be Batman: The Dark night at 8:30 p.m. Other classics showing include:

Sept. 3: Ferris Bueller’s Day off

Sept. 10: Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Sept. 17: Singin’ in the Rain

Sept. 24: Casablanca

Oct. 1: Ghost Busters

