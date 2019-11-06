Peoria Mustangs collecting Stuff-A-Bus food donations at home games

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria Mustangs Hockey Club will collect Stuff-A-Bus donations at their upcoming games on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can bring a donation of a non-perishable food item and receive $1 off admission and a giveaway item courtesy of CityLink to either of the upcoming games against the St. Louis Jr. Blues at Owens Center.

The Saturday game is set for 6:45 p.m. and the Sunday game is set for 1:15 p.m.

CityLink has hosted the Stuff-A-Bus food drive to help eliminate hunger in Peoria for the past 32 years. With a long partnership with Kroger to collect enough food to stuff a classic CityLink bus, the donations collected during the annual food drive benefit the food pantry at the Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service.

Since January 2019, the Peoria Friendship House food pantry has provided meals weekly to 40-50 families that are dealing with hunger in the city.