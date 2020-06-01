Peoria NAACP responds to overnight violence, vandalism throughout the city

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The NAACP Peoria Branch President Rev. Marvin Hightower is speaking on the overnight violence and vandalism throughout the City of Peoria from late Sunday to early Monday.

Between 10 p.m. and 4:30 a.m., Peoria firefighters responded to more than 10 vehicle fires and several dumpster fires, according to the Peoria Fire Department. Officials said they wanted to make it clear that it does not account for the multiple residential and building fires they also responded to in that time.

The Peoria Police Department also said an officer and another person were transported to a local hospital with injuries after an incident involving a police SUV and another car.

Police believe all incidents are connected.