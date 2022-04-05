PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria NAACP wants to help everyone get out there and vote.

The organization held its first of several “Step Up, Step Out, and Vote” town hall meetings at Carver Community Center in Peoria Tuesday night, April 5.

Leaders helped educate community members on all things voting, discussing voter registration, the voting process, and how to increase voter turnout at the polls.

Jackie Petty, the Peoria NAACP Political Action Committee Chairperson, said with the next local election coming up in June, she wants people to understand why their vote is so important.

“It affects your life every day, every minute of the day, and there’s so many people that are left out, and they don’t understand voting and elections,” Petty said. “That’s your voice, that’s your power, and you need to use it.”

Marcus Supreme, Program Director of Strictly Hip Hop 90.7 FM, said people often forget that there are multiple elections every year. He said it’s important to not overshadow local elections.

“You have some authority in that to a degree when you’re talking about state’s attorneys when you’re talking about judges, you know, when you’re talking about elected officials and people that go to Springfield to represent us,” Supreme said. “It dictates and helps us navigate our daily life.”

Supreme said we need to vote to create the future we want.

“At the end of the day, those that don’t vote are not going to be engaged, and they’re not going to have a say so in what happens next,” Supreme said.

Petty said some elections in the past few years have had low voter turn-out numbers, like 21 percent in the 2018 Illinois Governor election. She said people need to do better, in all elections, to be represented.

“We want people to register and come out and vote, and not just that first time,” Petty said. “We want them to vote every election.”

The next voter town hall meeting is on April 12 in The Peoria Friendship House at 6 p.m.

To learn more about the Peoria NAACP, go here.