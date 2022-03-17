PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — If someone is looking to buy a home, then there’s no better place to get the most for their buck than Peoria.

Realtor.com recently released an article that named the River City as the cheapest place in the United States to buy a home. According to Elena Cox, a data-journalist for the website, the study looked at the country’s 250 largest metro areas and compared the lowest median prices.

For the month of February, the article said Peoria’s median price for a home was $98,000, and it included single-family homes and condominiums.

“Any time an article like that comes out, we see an influx of traffic. (There was) an article come out last year and people were calling us left and right asking about Peoria,” said managing broker Jared O’Brien at Jim Maloof Realty at the Loft office in downtown Peoria.

O’Brien said there’s currently a low-inventory of available houses and the high demand to live here makes Peoria a great market for home sellers, especially if someone is looking to downsize.

“You’re definitely going to get the return of investment on a home you’re selling,” O’Brien said.

The article stated most people looking to move in Peoria are looking in the $150,000-$200,000 price range, but homes can be found for as low as $30,000.

“We have plenty of those in Peoria, so there’s plenty of options for all price ranges,” O’Brien said.

While prices are still rising for homes in Peoria, the city trails behind compared to the rest of the country and state. Gigi Kinkade, sold her home of 35 years recently and said homes around her are going fast.

“My neighbor just moved down from Chicago and she couldn’t believe what she got here,” Kinkade said. “I really think so, the houses in our neighborhood go very quickly; it’s a family neighborhood, good walking area.”

Debra Lancaster listed her home four days ago and said she’s already had multiple appointments for showings.

“I don’t have to move, but I would like to and now that it’s on the market, I would rather it get sold fast than wait and wait,” Lancaster said.

Lancaster said she’s been looking at homes in the area, but when there is something she likes available, it isn’t there long.

“There’s been quite a bit, but it goes fast. Sometimes, if you want to see something, if it’s on the market a day, it’s usually sold,” Lancaster said.