Peoria named second most affordable metro area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Realtor.com named Peoria its second most affordable metro area.

“Affordability for our area is key,” said MacKenzie Taylor, the strategic communications manager with Discover Peoria.

Listing data finds the national median home price is $380,000. In central Illinois, it’s below that, at approximately $120,000.

“They can stretch their dollar a lot farther here, [and] they can have a better quality of living, less traffic, [and] more living,” said Taylor.

Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Josh Gunn said it goes beyond the cost of living.

“What Peoria offers is actual value. So, what you can afford here, juxtaposed against what you can get for that money, is tremendous,” said Gunn.

He believes it attracts more people to the area, which is a top priority.

“Population growth is mission critical for us,” said Gunn.

He said the city has something for everyone.

“Peoria is not only a great place to work and raise a family, [but] Peoria is a fun place, a vibrant place, a place that has urban lifestyle and the rural lifestyle,” said Gunn.

Taylor agrees, saving there is a plethora of activities.

“Peoria is a melting pot. We like to say Peoria is a melting pot of the midwest and the nation,” said Taylor.

Taylor said highlighting affordability is in line with Discover Peoria’s latest campaign to grow the area: Greater Peoria 2030.

“It’s only going to help push the campaign [and] push our region forward,” said Taylor.

The campaign aims to attract people and businesses to central Illinois with short-term, five-year, and 10-year goals.