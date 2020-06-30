Peoria native runs for city council seat

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria native is making her pitch for a city council seat.

Patrice Foster said she intends to run for the first district. She said her community has so much to give if given the right opportunities and investments.

“We have failed this district we have great clubs, bars but we are also highlighting the bad. Never talking about the good. We’re not shying away from the problems, but I believe in fixing things. If there is a will there is away. And I want to provide that way for my district,” she said.

Foster said people want accountability for landlords, and wore down properties on the southside. She’d also said she would like to see more effort to clean and bring liveliness to the area.

