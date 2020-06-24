Peoria native virtually swears son into U.S. Navy

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Rear Adm. Dave Welch, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, virtually administered the oath of office to his son Geoffrey Wednesday.
Dave serves as a commander of Carrier Strike Group 15 and was an officer for several naval ships throughout the span of his military career. In 1987, he graduated from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD.
Ensign Geoffrey graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy in 2020. He is set to enter active duty in the Surface Warfare community of the Navy.
