Peoria Neighborhood House cancels Toy Shop program

PEORIA Ill.- The Peoria Neighborhood House announced Thursday its Toy Shop program will be canceled this holiday season. The Toy Shop program has been an annual event for the organization since 1935.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on ensuring our programs and services are relevant to the needs of the community, 2020 has put that to the test,” said Neighborhood House CEO Becky Rossman.

Rossman said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Neighborhood House has shifted focus to food insecurity in the community. She said local businesses are also feeling the pressure right now.

Some are unable to provide donations for the event or even space to collect donations for Toy Shop. The Neighborhood House has also expanded food services, making it hard to find room to host the event.

In place of the Toy Shop event, The Neighborhood House is organizing an “Angel Tree” for the 200 children enrolled in the meal program. Rossman says she’s excited to feed families in need, but is searching for volunteers to help.

The Neighborhood house needs local families, businesses, and organizations to adopt children on the Angel Tree. If you are interested in learning more, you can contact Trevor Neff at (309) 674-1131 ext. 243 or you can email him at trevorn@nhpeoria.org

