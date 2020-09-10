Peoria neighbors fearful, learning firehouse nearby set to shut down

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria neighbors are concerned for their safety, now two Peoria firehouses are set to shut down.

Peoria City Council voted to cut 22 firefighter positions and as a result Fire Station 4 and Fire Station 20 will soon be inoperable.

“They protect us when some of the worst things happen,” Ross Brocksmith of Peoria said. “We need them.”

Brocksmith said he is sure these cuts will cause problems for his neighborhood and the city as a whole.

“I’m concerned about what it does to response times I’m concerned about what it does to safety and obviously the families that are impacted by the loss of jobs,” he said.

James Avila lives near Brocksmith and said firefighters typically respond quickly to emergency calls.

“One of our smoke detectors go off and it alerted the fire department and within three to five minutes there were two engines here,” Avila said. “It just really impressed me with how fast they responded.”

Now that the Peoria Fire Department will be working with less resources the chief said longer response times are inevitable.

“Any kind of delay even it just results in minutes a lot can happen in a matter of minutes, it could be more property damage, it could be a life that could’ve been saved,” Avila said.

Brocksmith said Peorians are being overtaxed, but for public safety, he is willing to pitch in more money to retain employees.

“I would be willing to pitch in a little bit more and I think many people would in order to not have those cuts,” he said.

Other neighbors said Peoria city leaders get into financial trouble often and this problem should not be one for taxpayers to fix.

