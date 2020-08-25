Peoria Notre Dame High School principal announces two students tested positive for COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In a letter sent out to parents and staff, the principal of Peoria Notre Dame (PND) announced two students have tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-quarantining.

Due to HIPPA privacy laws, no names of students will be shared.

PND principal Sister Sarah Kowal said in the letter that the Office of Catholic Schools has asked school officials to send a notification letter when COVID-19 positives or exposure to positive cases happen.

The letter was sent to parents on Monday, Aug. 24.

WMBD spoke to both the Diocese of Peoria and Peoria Notre Dame officials Monday and never received a call or email back. We then followed up with both organizations on Tuesday and were told everyone to speak on the matter was in meetings, or that they would not want to give us any more information.