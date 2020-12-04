Peoria Notre Dame High School students serving the community, donating Christmas baskets

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Notre Dame High School continues a longstanding tradition.

For decades, high school students and families have created and donated Christmas baskets to local organizations.

Due to the surging COVID-19 cases, Notre Dame students are not in the school building, but they can still participate.

Canned goods can be dropped off at the front door. Families can also sponsor a basket, by filling a box with 30 items from the list provided.

The charitable project is organized by the All Student Council, also known as student government.

The council moderator, Katie Hausauer, said this a very practical and necessary way to help the community.

We know that [for] some people this might be the first year when they are really in need of a basket and we’re happy to help and provide a meal to our families in our local community. You know so much of our family life is around the dinner table and to be able to give that to people is a really important part of who we are. Katie Hausauer, All Student Council moderator

Hausauer said they typically fill 400 baskets and they are hoping to do that again this year.