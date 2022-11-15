PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Notre Dame High School boys soccer team toured the City of Peoria in style on Tuesday.

The celebration was in honor of Peoria Notre Dame winning its 5th state championship in school history. The Irish recently defeated Chatham Glenwood 3-1.

Tuesday, the team traveled via fire truck to local Catholic schools, where students cheered them on.

Players said they were excited to celebrate the big win with the community.

“It’s a dream come true. It’s like what everyone dreams of doing, what everyone wants to do. So just to be able to do it with the team we have is awesome,” said Dominic Taylor, a senior at Peoria Notre Dame.

“We’ve been working for it ever since we came here. It’s been our goal all year too especially after Morton and it’s just great to accomplish it,” said Dillon Stickelmaier, senior at Peoria Notre Dame.

The team ended the afternoon with a rally at Notre Dame High School.