Peoria Obedience Training Club turns 75

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Obedience Training Club celebrated 75 years of classes Saturday.

The event invited owners and dogs to come out and watch demonstrations of their various classes, including agility, flyball, obedience, nosework, rally, and musical freestyle. Dogs were also able to get tested for Canine Good Citizenship, too.

One of the club’s trainers, Linda Lock, said taking an obedience or skill class is rewarding for both owner and dog.

“Doing a dog competition or a dog class is just a wonderful way to bond with your dog, and make your dog become your best friend, and to enrich your dog’s life because most dogs want a job,” Lock said. “It’s a good way to just do something fun with your dog.”

The event was from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Locke encourages anyone interested in classes to stop by or visit their website for more information.