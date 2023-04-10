PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria announced it would start accepting applications for 2023 Violence Prevention funding on Monday.

According to a press release from City Hall, Peoria began to accept applications for $1.5 million in funding on April 10 at 8 a.m. for non-profits and government agencies that offer violence prevention programs to city residents.

All programs must have measurable results, be evidence-based and must fall under one of six priority areas:

Thriving Neighborhoods

Empowered Youth & Young Adults

Restorative & Resilience

Intervention

Violence Reduction

Workforce Training

Workforce training programs must measure the number of clients that are connected to permanent employment and the number of people served.

The minimum funding request for Workforce Training is $150,000 and the maximum funding request is $300,000. Requests between $50,000 and $400,000 of funding can be made for other priorities.

The city will accept applications through May 12 at 2 p.m.

Organizations can apply online on the Violence Prevention Funding application page.