PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Police Officer chased after a suspect Thursday afternoon, and it ended in an arrest.

While patrolling the area of Laveille and Madison Streets near downtown Peoria at about 1 p.m., an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle. When he attempted to stop it, the passenger got out and began running.

The officer eventually caught up to the man, who was later identified as 44-year-old Jay Diegel.

Diegel was captured in the 1300 block of NE Madison with a pistol in his possession. Upon investigation, officers learned Diegel had two outstanding warrants in Tazewell County for traffic offenses and a third Tazewell County warrant for drug possession.

The gun Diegel was carrying was reported stolen out of McDonough County.

Diegel was then arrested for possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting a police officer. He was later transported to the Peoria County Jail.