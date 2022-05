PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Police officer suffered minor injuries after being involved in a crash just before 1:30 Monday morning.

An officer on scene told WMBD a car ran a red light at the intersection of Hamilton Blvd. and NE Monroe St., striking the squad car.

The officer is being treated for minor injuries.

Spokesperson Semone Roth said no arrests have been made.