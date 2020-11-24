UPDATED: elderly man killed after being hit by SUV while crossing Knoxville in Peoria

PEORIA Ill.- An elderly man is dead after being hit by an SUV on Knoxville Monday night.

Peoria Police Spokesperson Amy Dotson confirms that at approximately 5:52 p.m., Peoria Police and Peoria Firefighters were dispatched to the 8500 block of Knoxville Avenue in regards to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Dotson says an elderly man wearing all dark clothing was trying to cross Knoxville eastbound at Picture Ridge Road. Dotson says a witness on scene says the man was standing in southbound lane traffic when he was struck by an SUV traveling southbound on Knoxville. The elderly man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second minor crash occurred between the SUV and another vehicle traveling northbound on Knoxville.

Dotson confirms that all parties involved remained on scene.

The identity of the man will be released at a later time by the Peoria County Coroner.

The accident remains under investigation by the Peoria Police Department Traffic Unit.