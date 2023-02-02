PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Fire Department is welcoming a new assistant fire chief after Chief Rick Morgan elected to retire after 29 years of service.

According to a Peoria Fire Department press release, Peoria’s very own Tony Cummings will become the new assistant fire chief.

Cummings began his career with the department over 20 years ago. He has worked the ranks of Engineer, Captain, Battalion Chief of EMS, and Division Chief of operations. He also has been a member of the Hazardous Materials Team.

Assistant Chief Cummings is a 1992 graduate of Peoria High School and ICC, where he received an Associate’s Degree in Applied Science and Fire Science, and a Bachelor of Science for Fire Administration and Management. He is also a graduate of Arizona State University, where he received his Master’s degree in Executive Fire Officer.

Assistant Chief Cummings is a proud father of three children. His oldest Darren has also been hired by the Peoria Fire Department.

Peoria Fire Department implores everyone to welcome Assistant Chief Cummings to his new role.