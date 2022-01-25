Peoria officials looking for public input on passenger rail

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Those wanting passenger rail in Peoria can now be part of the decision-making process.

City officials and the Illinois Department of Transportation have released a 10-question survey asking people anything from what they’d like the cost of a ticket to be to how often they would use the service.

The proposed route would go from Peoria to LaSalle-Peru. Stops would be in Ottawa, Morris, Joliet, and Chicago.

Through IDOT funding, a feasibility study started in December and is expected to end in April.

Click here to take the survey.

