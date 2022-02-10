PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Following last week’s winter storm, Peoria officials said many sidewalks are still covered in snow. Leaders are now encouraging the businesses and residents to clear their sidewalks for safety.

According to Sie Maroon, deputy director of Peoria Public Works, it is the responsibility of residential or commercial property owners to clear sidewalks, following snowfall. He said by not doing so, it can create hazardous situations for pedestrians.

“What we’re seeing is that is there some compliance in some areas, but not some in others. What that does is that it forces people that are walking, pedestrian traffic to get out on the street and that’s just creating a dangerous situation,” Maroon said.

Under City Ordinance Number 17268, all commercial property owners, including businesses, public and private schools, hospitals, and churches must remove snow from sidewalks on the public right-of-way adjacent to their business within 24 hours after the snow stops falling when accumulations are less than six inches.

This must be done within 36 hours when accumulations are six inches or more. If another snow event occurs, the clock is reset to the end of the most recent snow event.

According to a press release, snow must be removed from the sidewalk allowing a four-foot-wide path (at a minimum) to accommodate wheelchairs and strollers.

Noncompliance could result in a civil penalty of $50 for sidewalks less than 200 linear feet in length, or $100 for sidewalks longer than 200 feet. The City may remove the snow or ice on private property when the owner fails to comply within the designated period and, in that event, will charge the costs to the property owner.

“Once we get a complaint, then we would take a step forward and go to that office or go to that business and say we have a complaint. We want to give you a chance to comply before we start handing out citations,” Maroon said. “We’re asking people to be a good neighbor, and just do it,” he added.

City officials also said that all residential sidewalks are the responsibility of the property owner. Residents should shovel snow into their yard, not the street.