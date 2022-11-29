PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Giving Tuesday is a day where people can intentionally give back to their communities.

“First of all Peoria is a very giving city, a philanthropic city,” said Peoria Friendship House president and CEO Marcellus Sommerville.

The Caterpillar Foundation is matching and doubling the charity donations of its global employees and U.S. retirees. Chief Operations Officer Kylene Anthony says it feels good that the company can help many communities.

“It’s really about our employees giving back. And they’ve done so much not only with their time but also their support. And we’re really proud to be able to offer that for our employees, to give back to the organizations they’re passionate about,” said Anthony.

Peoria Friendship House has a private donor willing to match the donations it receives this season. Sommerville says the donations tremendously help.

“Allowing us to have more ability to give more food. Right. Or have an opportunity to find more resources for them. It also gives us an opportunity to provide space for the kids in the community,” he said.

Marc Supreme of The Yani Collection and Antwaun Banks from the Product of the Project are teaming up with Peoria City Councilmember Andre Allen to collect money and toys for Toyz N Da Neighborhood Toy Giveaway. It will be the second year for the toy drive.

“We just wanted to do something to give back to the community and take an economic burden off a lot of the parents in the Peoria area. This is something that is important, not only because we want to put a smile on the kids’ faces. But we understand the type of stress that can come around this time of year with people still trying to figure out how they’re going to make ends meet,” said Supreme.

This is the 10th year for Giving Tuesday. Last year in the U.S. alone people donated $2.7 billion.