Peoria organizations team up to send Valentine’s Day cards to kids with cancer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two Peoria organizations are teaming up to give valentines to kids with cancer at the Heller Center at OSF Healthcare Children’s Hospital of Illinois.

The campaign is run by leaders from Performing Arts Masters Classes and Shine Therapy Services.

From now through Friday, Feb. 12, people can send in a handwritten card to collection locations.

Letters can be mailed to:

OSF Healthcare Foundation at 4541 N Prospect Road in Peoria

412 Kingsbury Road in Germantown Hills

Shine Therapy Services at 7213 N Allen Road in Peoria

Leaders say on Facebook the current goal is 100 letters.