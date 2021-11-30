Peoria organizations to host Christmas toy giveaway in December

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The YANI Collective, Product of the Project, Black Chamber of Commerce, and Peoria City Councilman Andre Allen will host “Toys N Da Neighborhood Toy Giveaway” on December 18.

There will be two locations for the event, at both the Tri-County Urban League (317 N. MacArthur Dr.) and the East Bluff Community Center (512 E. Kansas St, 61603.)

Peoria District 150 Board President Gregory Wilson said toys will be given away to kids aged 3 to 14, The Peoria Area Food Bank will provide 300 food boxes at both locations, and around 4:15 P.M. 105 families will be taken to The East Peoria Festival of Lights.

“We just thought it would be important because we know that Christmas is a special holiday, it’s a family holiday, but everybody doesn’t get the same type of Christmas, and so what we want to do is provide that type of Christmas to kids, and students of the Peoria Area that may not be able to see the same type of Christmas that maybe other people might be able to see,” said Marc Supreme with The YANI Collective.

The collective will continue to accept toy donations through December 15, donations can be arranged by contacting Gregory Wilson at (513) 578-4409 or email gregory.wilson@psd150.org.