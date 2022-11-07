PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is reaching out to the community, to help locate two residents who have vanished.

48-year-old Michele A. Rasmussen was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 6th just before 3:00 p.m. on W. Candletree in Peoria.

She is around 5″8′, about 155 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair.

Pictured: Michele A. Rasmussen

Also, police are looking for 18-year-old Deven H. Lane.

Lane was last seen on Friday, Nov. 4th on North Sterling in Peoria around 9:30 p.m.

He is about 5’10” tall, 210 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Pictured: Deven H. Lane

If you have any information about where Rasmussen or Lane could be, you are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.