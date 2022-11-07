PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is reaching out to the community, to help locate two residents who have vanished.
48-year-old Michele A. Rasmussen was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 6th just before 3:00 p.m. on W. Candletree in Peoria.
She is around 5″8′, about 155 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair.
Also, police are looking for 18-year-old Deven H. Lane.
Lane was last seen on Friday, Nov. 4th on North Sterling in Peoria around 9:30 p.m.
He is about 5’10” tall, 210 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.
If you have any information about where Rasmussen or Lane could be, you are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.