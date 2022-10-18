PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two parents have been indicted on charges of child endangerment after their arrests in September.

According to court documents, Darius M. Tipton, 32, and Cedricka Gibson, 32, were arrested on Sept. 2 for leaving their young children unattended while the parents were intoxicated. The two children are 2 and 3 years old.

Gibson faces two charges of endangering the life or health of a child–one for each child. The indictment papers state that Gibson left her children unattended while she was caring for them, and was intoxicated at the time. Gibson has previously been convicted of endangering the life or health of her children.

Tipton faces the same two charges of child endangerment. In addition, he was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, having less than 15 grams of cocaine in his possession.

Both parents have been released pending trial and are set to be arraigned together on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 1:15 p.m.