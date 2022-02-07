Peoria Park Board President elected as IAPD trustee

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The president of the Pleasure Driveway and Peoria Park District Board of Trustees Robert Johnson Sr. has been elected to the Illinois Association of Park Districts’ (IAPD) board of trustees.

According to a press release from the Peoria Park District, Johnson will assist the IAPD with its mission of advancing Illinois park districts, forest preserves, conservation, recreation, and special recreation agencies in their ability to preserve natural resources and improve the quality of life for all people in Illinois.

Johnson was appointed to the Peoria Park District Board in 1995 and was elected to the board in 1997. He was elected as board president in 2019.

Johnson also currently serves on the Peoria Riverfront program and policy advisory committee

“Robert is an outstanding proponent of enhancing the quality of life in Illinois through the services of park districts, forest preserves, conservation, recreation, and special recreation agencies,” said Peter Murphy, IAPD President and Chief Executive Officer. “He is a great addition to the IAPD Board, and I know that with his guidance and expertise, Illinois parks, recreation, and conservation will thrive and continue to rank among the nation’s best.”