Peoria Park District Board meets Wednesday to discuss budget deficit, Christopher Columbus statue

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Park District Board of Trustees meets Wednesday evening to discuss key agenda items including the budget and Christopher Columbus Statue in Bradley Park.

Peoria Park District leaders are expecting a $2 million budget deficit due to COVID-19.

Leaders say they’re working to bridge this gap and to do it, the district is prioritizing services it provides to save money.

At the meeting, the board will vote on the short term closure of the Franciscan Recreation Center, Riverplex AquaPlex, and Glen Oak Ampitheatre.

If approved, the three closures, in addition to other operational cost cuts, could decrease the deficit to less than a million dollars.

Emily Cahill, the executive director for the park district, says the short term closures are a difficult decision.

She says the district is also considering the big picture impacts of COVID-19.

“We’re looking at, best case scenario six to 12 months in phase four, the viability of some of those facilities long term, or some of those amenities, are things that we need to be talking about with a medium and long term strategy in place,” said Cahill.

The park district board will also discuss the Christopher Columbus Statue in Bradley Park.

Cahill says the statue has been in the park district since the early 1900s.

Wednesday night, the board will give the park district guidance on moving the request for removal forward.

That could include the planning committee gathering research and provide context for a public input session next month.

“Our goal would be that by the end of July, the board is able to vote to either remove or to add some educational signage and some advocacy around tolerance and equity,” said Cahill.

Cahill says there’s no clear processing for removing things, like the statue, from a park. So, the district is using the reverse process for how they add things to parks.

She also says the district’s top priority is the budget.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Stay Connected