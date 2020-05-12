Peoria Park District cancels summer camps through July 3

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Park District has canceled summer camps through July 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Park district leaders announced the decision on Tuesday morning.

“Given the challenges we are facing, we thought it prudent to clearly share the District’s philosophy for summer programming and clarify the reasoning that drives our decision-making process that impacts everyone in our Park District family, from our users to our valued employees,” President Robert Johnson said.

In a guide that labels the status of summer activities under “NO,” “MAYBE,” or “YES,” July summer camps are under “MAYBE” and leaders cited the need for local families to access summer camps as childcare for older children and concerns for their safety if a camper or staffer got sick. The park district said safety concerns include maintaining social distancing and cleaning protocols.

“We know that kids and families look forward to camp each summer… and we do, too,” Executive Director Emily Cahill said. “Our decision came down to our commitment to ensuring the safety and quality of experience for EVERY camper at each of our locations and we just couldn’t find a path that met that promise.”

The park district will evaluate its ability to offer summer day camps beginning on July 6 as health indicators and guidance from experts evolve.

Additionally, the Peoria Zoo, splash pads, playgrounds, the RiverPlex Recreation and Wellness Center, and other community recreation centers are listed under “MAYBE” opening this summer.

Parks and trails and golf will continue to operate throughout the summer and the park district will also work on capital projects.

Staff will issue refunds for all canceled weeks of summer camp programming within 7-10 days of notice. If families want to cancel camp reservations beyond July 3, they should contact the Peoria Park District at registration@peoriaparks.org to process additional refunds.

For the district’s full statement on plans regarding summer camp programming, click here. For a full list of district programming decisions for the summer, click here.

The park district said its Facebook page or website will have more information about guidelines and closures as time goes on.

This story will be updated.

