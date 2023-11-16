PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Bradley Park received another tree on Tuesday, making it the 100th tree planted this year by Peoria Park District.

The tree was planted near Cornstock Theater. For Jacob Kuban, the Supervisor of Parks and Landscaping for Peoria Park District, planting trees is a way for Peoria to reflect on its past while looking toward the future.

“This particular area, we have photos all the way back into the early 1900s when all of these trees were little baby trees. And they’re getting old, that’s just the way it is,” said Kuban.

He continued, “We’re trying to plant other species in here, to replace these big beautiful White Oaks we have here.”

The White Oak leaf is the official logo of the Peoria Park District, but their work goes beyond just trees.

“Trees are a huge part of what we do at the Peoria Park District, but it’s more than that. We’re trying to reestablish, renovate, and rejuvenate some of our natural areas.”

Peoria Park District is responsible for nearly 9,000 acres of park and green space in the local area.