Peoria Park District discusses future budget in response to COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Park district board of trustees discussed their budget and future plans Wednesday.

The Peoria Park district planned to make budget changes after anticipating a $2,000,000 loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The park district plans to temporarily close the Franciscan Recreation center, Glen Oak Park Amphitheater, and the AquaPlex. Changes are expected to change expected losses from $2,000,000 to $956,000. The Park District plans to receive public opinions and make a final decision by June 24.

The board also said they want to continue to provide unique programming with a focus on parks and trails.

Upcoming programs the board has planned include plans to start a Peoria Park District Academy on June 22 at the Proctor Center, and Lakeview park starting July 6. The academy will be a half-day camp that will provide education and recreation for kids over the summer. Kids who participate will be provided breakfast and lunch.

The Park District will be using every available space to help kids and staff social distance during the summer program.

Other plans include yoga in the park starting July 4, Summer camp starting July 6, and movies in the park starting August 1. The Park District also plans to reopen Peoria Playhouse on October 1.

The Board said they look forward to receiving phase four guidelines to better plan for future reopening.

The Board also approved a request to give the new sculpture park in Donovan park a one-year extension to raise the necessary funds for the project.

The full meeting can be watched here.

