PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Park District is gearing up for Park-A-Palooza at the Peoria RiverFront.

It’s a three-day affair beginning on Thursday with activities for all ages. Activities range from a big bounce house on Thursday, to a concert on Friday and a drone show on Saturday. Country singer Ashley McBryde is the headliner for the concert. Nick Conrad, Event Specialist for Peoria Park District, said hopefully this weekend will bring a vibrancy to Downtown Peoria.

“Hopefully this will be a great weekend and hopefully the community will support the event. But I think this is something that we wanted to bring some of these attractions here that maybe you don’t normally get in Peoria. That normally you might see in Chicago or St. Louis,” said Conrad. “So, I think this is rewarding for those in this community to you know you don’t have to drive three hours to some of these things. We have them right here in Peoria.”

Park-A-Palooza is June 8 through June 10. To see the full list of events click here.