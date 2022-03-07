PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Filling seasonal, part-time, and full-time positions, the Peoria Park District is ready to see some new faces.

The park district’s Noble Center hosted a job fair on Monday, March 7, from 4-6:30 p.m.

“We are having a kick-off for our camp season, and we thought [it would be] a great idea to also invite people to come in to see what summer jobs, what seasonal jobs or full-time jobs we have at the park district,” said Shalesse Pie, superintendent of human resources for the Peoria Park District.

People stopped by to apply for open positions and were even able to have interviews right on the spot.

“We want anyone who has energy and excitement to work with people and have a love for the district,” Pie said.

With Peoria Public Schools’ new modified calendar, some students within the district were worried that they might not have enough time to get a summer job and work to make money. The school year will now start two weeks earlier than previous years, but employees at the park district said the jobs will be flexible.

Out of School Programs Director & Camp Coordinator for the Peoria Park District Jess Main said adjustments will be made where necessary.

“We pull a lot of those District 150 high schoolers, but we’ll also be losing some kids to that too, so we’ll be able to kinda fill in counselors wherever their schedule fits,” Main said.

Employees at the park district said this year’s summer camps will be better than previous years.

“The past few years haven’t been super normal, so camp allows kids and counselors to get back in that normalcy. Just to have fun, be kids, even counselors get to kind of be kids,” said Main.

For those wanting to apply to any of the open positions at the park district, click here.