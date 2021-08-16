Peoria Park District hosts public hearing for Glen Oaks Park

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Park district hosted a public hearing to discuss the future of Glen Oak Park at 6 p.m. Monday.

The park district had previously discussed potential changes to Glen Oak Park, including tearing down the Amphitheater to make way for two new shelters, restrooms, and a playground.

Peoria Park District Executive Director Emily Cahill said she believes the meeting helped clear up some misunderstandings.

“I think that we got closer together tonight on really what our priorities are, not just as a park district but also as a community,” Cahill said.

Ronald Ball, a Peoria resident who lives right across from the park, said he thinks the park district was receptive to the community’s input.

“I think a lot of the ideas from the community were heard, and hopefully they will be acted upon,” Ball said.

Lee Wenger of the Peoria Municipal Band Committee said that he was encouraged by the input from the community.

“Our sincer hope, and the hope of alot of people at this meeting tonight, is that it(the ampatheater) will stay right here for 84 more years,” Wengner said.

The project is projected to cost $2 million. The park district has not set any plans in stone yet and is still accepting public input.

The park is offering several ways for the public to provide input on the changes to Glen Oak Park, including:

Emailing glenoakpark@peoriaparks.org or ppd@peoriaparks.org

Provide feedback through the “contact Us” page at PeoriaParks.org

Join public input sessions on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. or watch via Facebook live on the district’s Facebook page

Join the Park District’s Facebook lives every Friday in August and September at 10 a.m.

Visit Emily Cahill during the Talk about it Tuesday/Thursday events in Lakeview Park beginning Aug. 12.

A full list of upcoming events should be available on the park district’s website. More information about the Peoria Municipal Band is available on their website.