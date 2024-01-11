PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Park District announced Thursday that it is now accredited by the American Camp Association (ACA).

The district has been participating in the volunteer accreditation process over the last year for its five summer camp programs.

“The District is proud to announce its Accreditation through ACA,” stated PPD Out of School Programs & Camp Coordinator, Jess Main. “Accreditation provides caregivers with the reassurance that they’ve picked the best place for their kids to be while school isn’t in session.”

The five summer camps are located at the Proctor Recreation Center, Lakeview Recreation Center, Peoria Zoo, Riverplex Recreation and Wellness Center, and Ancient Oaks Summer Day Camp at Sommer Farm.

The district said it is hosting a Camps and Sports Open House on Thursday from 4-6:30 p.m. at Noble Center in Lakeview Park.

The open house will allow potential future campers to ask questions and learn more about the camps. There will also be sports programmers will be there to speak about upcoming leagues and activities. There will also be scholarship applications available

Registration for the camps opens on Jan. 16 for in-district patrons and on Jan. 22 for out-of-district.

For more information about the ACA accreditation process, visit ACA’s website.