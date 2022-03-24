PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –The Peoria Park District is offering free lifeguard certification classes in order to staff its three pools this summer.

Gwynn Family Aquatic Center did not open last summer because of a lifeguard shortage.

Anita Kapadia, aquatics manager at Peoria Park District, said they are offering free certification classes each month in order to entice interest and avoid another shortage.

“It’s definitely a concern. What we’re trying to do is promote as well as we can for the upcoming lifeguarding classes. There’s one in April, one in May. We pay pretty well, starting lifeguards are at $15/hr. And the certifications that we offer we are covering the cost for the certifications so that’s beneficial as well,” she said.

Certification classes are a three-day weekend commitment, spanning Friday evening and all day Saturday and Sunday. Kapadia said the ideal candidate is a strong swimmer who is attentive and a people person.

“The prerequisite for the class is they have to be able to swim 100 yards of the pool, so four times back and forth, a combination of freestyle and breaststroke if they wish. They also have to be able to retrieve a 10-pound brick in 12 feet of water. In the class, they learn CPR, they learn how to work an AED machine, and they learn different rescue skills and how to be an attentive lifeguard,” she said.

Rindy Uphoff, the lifeguard supervisor at Riverplex, took the certification class in 2017 and has been a lifeguard for four years. He said he has gained a lot of skills throughout the years and saved 20 kids just last year alone.

“I feel like it has helped me with talking to people and communicating and working as a team because with your coworkers if you’re not working as a team, it’s never going to go well, especially if something happens,” he said.

Uphoff said working at the Riverplex is a great opportunity because of the work-life balance.

“I would recommend doing it because of the flexibility. Because if you are in school, we do work with your school hours. You can work a variety of hours – we open at 5 in the morning and close at 8 at night,” he said.

Kapadia said they currently have 15 lifeguards, which includes nine students who completed the March certification program. She said she is aiming for a full staff of 30 to 35 lifeguards this summer. The minimum age to apply is 15 and there is no age limit.

As of now, Kapadia said all three pools will be open this summer.