Peoria Park District offers free “Sunday Funday” shuttle service

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — This July, the Peoria Park District started its free “Sunday Funday” shuttle service.

It takes families from park to park for free. The shuttle stops at six parks in the area, running non-stop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The park district executive director said it’s encouraging healthy and wholesome family activities.

“There is certainly part of our community that needs assistance with transportation,” Emily Cahill said. “We don’t want transportation to ever be a barrier for kids and families to be able to access our programming.”

Cahill said the service could also help stop violence in our communities by giving young people something to do.

The parks in the shuttle’s rotation are Glen Oak Park, Forest Park Nature Center, Logan Recreation Center, Laura Bradley Park, the River Plex, and the Proctor Recreation Center.

The service will run every Sunday through September 26. More information can be found here.