PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are investigating a shooting near Kettelle and Shelley Streets that seriously injured a person on Thursday.

The location of the shooting was near the Proctor Recreation Center.

Peoria Park District executive director Emily Cahill said patrons and children participating in summer camp at Proctor Center were inside when the shooting happened and were not in danger.

She said a staff member did witness the shooting and Peoria Park District is working to provide necessary assistance to that person.

“Seeing that, hearing that, we all know the trauma associated with that and we’re trying to do what we can to address that to provide support and move us forward,” Cahill said.

Cahill added that the Park District has several measures in place to ensure safety at their facilities.

“Our job is to be those safe places in neighborhoods, sometimes this is going to happen. We have to be aware of that, we are prepared for that, we have security cameras, we have security staff, we have park district police that supports local police when it comes to Park District spaces and places,” Cahill said.

As of Thursday evening, Peoria Police said the victim of the shooting was in stable condition.