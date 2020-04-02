Peoria Park District removing basketball rims at parks to prevent spread of COVID-19

Closings
PEORIA Ill.- Peoria Park District is making some changes to its parks across the city to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

On Wednesday, workers removed basketball rims at every park in Peoria. Peoria Park District Police say they kept finding large groups of people playing basketball, going against state and federal recommendations. On Tuesday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker extended the state’s stay-at-home order to continue through the end of April.

Peoria Park District President Robert Johnson is encouraging people to use the parks, but to practice social distancing until the stay-at-home order is lifted.

Johnson says, “we just want people to understand we don’t like this anymore than anyone else, but we want our young people to understand we just want to keep them safe and healthy.”

