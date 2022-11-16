PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Park District Board wants to hear from community members at its Wednesday meeting as they revisit a proposal to build a music amphitheater in Donovan Park.

The controversial 1,500 seat amphitheater was initially proposed last year, but withdrawn from PAV in the Park organizers because of community concerns about environmental impact, economics and sustainability.

Emily Cahill, executive director of Peoria Park District, said the board came to consensus at its October 26 meeting that it was important to hear from PAV in the Park organizers.

“The board wants to know where they’re at, what the status of their project is, what their interest level is, and then ultimately they will be gathering input from the public to see if anybody’s attitude or opinion has changed,” she said.

Cahill said they hope to get a better idea of what to do after the meeting, but “living in this uncertainty isn’t helping a lot.”

“I don’t know that any of us ever questioned their commitment to the community. I think it’s the details of the project. So this is our opportunity to see where they are, move things forward one way or the other, but stop living in the limbo,” she said.

The Peoria Park District Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Bonnie Noble Center in Peoria. Community members are encouraged to come share their thoughts. The meeting will also be streamed via Zoom.