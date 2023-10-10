PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Park District is seeing an up-swing in golf and it’s bringing money into the area.

According to their latest revenue report total rounds have increased by over $13,000 since 2022. Green fees are seeing over $150,000 dollar increase and cart fees are up by over $115,000 dollars. The total revenue for 2023 came out to $2,848,870 compared to the $2,395,554 dollars brought in during 2022.

Peoria Park District owns Kellogg’s Championship 18-hole course, Kellogg’s Executive 9 course, Newman golf course & Madison golf course.

Golf pro Earl Swanson said entertainment facilities like Top Golf are bringing more eyes to the sport.

“I think right now that’s what’s helping grow the game that entertainment factor you know the traditional golfer is going by the wayside and people just wanting to get out there and play,” said Swanson.

A Top Golf like experience will be built outside of the Golf and Learning Center and Academy in Peoria and is expected to open towards the end of summer 2024.