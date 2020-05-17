Peoria Park District sells out all unused plants at pop-up sale

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Gardeners and plant enthusiasts in Peoria had the chance to own plants you would see out at Peoria parks.

On Saturday, the parks district held a pop-up plant sale to get rid of plants they couldn’t sell. And thanks to community support they sold all the plants for sale.

Due to COVID-19, the parks weren’t able to plant the annuals in the parks. These plants only grow once a year, but are relatively easy to take care of and were ready to place in dirt.

Event organizers say the turnout was better than they expected and are grateful plants could find a loving home.

“We just want the plants to have a home and people have responded very well and understand this is a unique situation in difficult times and all come together to create a solution to an opportunity,” said executive director, Emily Cahill.

The sale was supposed to happen Sunday as well, but due to the sellout it will not take place.