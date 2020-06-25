Peoria Park District temporarily closing Franciscan Recreation Center, considers removing Christopher Columbus statue in Bradley Park

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Park District is expecting a $2 million budget deficit and now they are prioritizing services to re-coup money. Wednesday, the board voted to temporarily close the Franciscan Recreation Center and the Glen Oak Ampitheatre. The Riverplex Aquaplex will be partially closed, with the therapy pool and lap pool remaining open.

The board said with those closures and operational cuts, the park district could decrease the deficit to under $1 million. Joseph Cassidy, Peoria Park District board member does not agree with closing the Franciscan Recreation Center.

“A lot of people believe that this is the First step in permanently closing the Franciscan Recreation Center and I know a lot of my constituents in West Peoria don’t want to see that I don’t want to see that personally,” Cassidy said.

Also, the board is considering removing a statue they said was built in the 1990’s. The statue in question is of Christopher Columbus in Bradley Park.

Nationwide people are calling for the removal of racially divisive and confederate monuments. Some people have been seen taking matters into their own hands, destroying the statues. Some people said Christopher Columbus mistreated and exploited indigenous people and the statue should not stand as a reminder. Wednesday, the board voted to move the public’s request for removal forward.

“We do not have a formal process for removing things from our inventory, we generally put things into parks we don’t have a lot of history of taking things out,” Peoria Park District Director Emily Cahill said.

The board said a public hearing may be scheduled in September to receive community input regarding the statue.