Peoria Park District to allow golf members to book tee times

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Park Distirct members will be able to reserve tee times Monday morning.

Beginning at 8 a.m., golf members can book their tee times online or by phone. To sign up, members will need their member number and password. If a member forgot their password they can call PPD Golf phone bank to be given a password.

Golfers who want to participate in the daily fee rounds will have to sign up over the phone. The phone lines are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additionally, for the first time, members will also be able to reserve tee times for Kellogg Executive 9. This is typically a first come, first served basis.

Also, starting Thursday, tee time availability will begin at 6:30 a.m.

Numbers to call for assistance:

GOLF LEARNING CENTER: (309) 690 – 7162

KELLOGG GOLF COURSE: (309) 691 – 0293

NEWMAN GOLF COURSE: (309) 674 -1663

MADISON GOLF COURSE: (309) 673 – 7161

