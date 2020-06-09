Peoria Park District trying to bring back summer camp for kids

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Children in Peoria may see summer camp next month after they were all canceled for the month of June.

Dodge ball, football, and other contact sports are not allowed this summer, but district officials are trying to re-open camps. If summer camps in the Peoria Park District do re-open this month, they will certainly not look the same as in years past.

“I think kids are desperate for something that’s normal. They want to be able to play with others, we know that even in phase 4 we are still going to be dealing with issues tied to social distancing, mask-wearing,” said Emily Cahill, executive director of Peoria Park District.

Park officials have a set number of children and staff and those groups will be allowed to stay together through the week’s activities.

“Ten is that number that we are seeing in lots of things, so what that means is, the direction that we are receiving is it should be eight kids to two adults,” said Cahill.

Cahill says contact sports, organized youth sports and those that require more than 10 people are off the table this summer.

“I hope that parents are understanding, knowing that with the expectations our first priority is to keep kids safe, our second priority is to make sure that they have a fun and enriching experience,” she said.

She says there’s still plenty to do and exercise is a good reason to get families out of the house.

“We do encourage kids to get outside and walk, bike, you can play tennis, you can do pickleball, you can do disc golf. You can play real golf,” said Cahill.

The district will revisit and vote on the topic Wednesday night at a scheduled board meeting. The goal is to bring organized sports back in the fall.