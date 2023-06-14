PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Wednesday, the Peoria Park District Board of Trustees unanimously voted to adopt a resolution for a moratorium on any decisions related to moving forward with a CO2 Pipeline.

This does not mean members of the board are for or against the pipeline. The resolution is encouraging a pause until federal guidelines for pipelines are updated.

At Wednesday’s meeting trustees were able to hear presentations from those opposing the pipeline and the developers from the pipeline.

“Our society continues to give indications and our US give indications that reducing our carbon footprint is a key outcome. We are now looking at more of that greenhouse gas reduction opportunity,” said Greg Webb, VP of State Government Relations for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.

“We want you to allow whatever time is needed for revised federal regulations to be effect. We want you to allow time needed for the full details of pipeline safety,” said Joyce Blumenshine, Co-Conservation Chair of the Heart of Illinois Group Sierra Club.

Tracey McDaneld represented Wolf Carbon Solutions at the meeting. She said an application for the pipeline will be filed with Illinois Commerce Commission in coming days.